Yelmangkpema Dundong donates to Nyoni Children’s Home

Yelmangkpema Dundong, a social welfare and philanthropic group in the Northern Region, has donated assorted drinks and foodstuffs to the Nyohani Children’s Home in Tamale to help in the upkeep of the children.

The items are five bags of rice, a bag of corn, two gallons of cooking oil, three cartons of tin tomatoes, 20 crates of soft drinks, 10 crates of eggs, water and brooms.

Mr. Abdul Rahman Ridwan, Chairman of Yelmangkpema Dundong, who presented the items to the authorities of the Home in Tamale, said the gesture formed part of the group’s commitment to support the vulnerable and less privileged in society, especially women and children.

He said children were the most valuable assets of every society, hence the need to support them to help in nation building and development.

Hajia Fati Pagkpemah, Organiser of Yelmangkpema Dundong, called for more support for vulnerable children to properly groom them to enhance their participation in decision-making processes.

He said: “When children are supported in their youthful years, they grow up with a sense of love and patriotism for their country.”

Mrs. Janet Boahemaa Andy, Manageress of Nyohani Children’s Home, commended the group for the support saying, it would help improve on the welfare of the children.

She appealed for support to acquire a bus to cater for the transportation needs of the facility, and to fence the facility to protect the children.

The group later embarked on a clean-up exercise within the area.

The group operates from a social media platform, and has members in the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West Regions.