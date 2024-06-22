Yemen Faces New Cholera Outbreak Amid Ongoing Conflict, IOM Warns

Yemen previously faced the largest recorded cholera outbreak in recent history from 2016 to 2022, with over 2.5 million suspected cases and 4,000 deaths amid ongoing conflict. Health experts now fear that without scaling up preparedness and response activities, the number of suspected cases could reach 255,000 by September 2024.

“With support from humanitarian partners and our donors, we are working tirelessly to provide critical health and sanitation services to the most vulnerable populations,” declared Matt Huber, IOM’s Acting Chief of Mission in Yemen. “Together, we are striving to alleviate the suffering of those affected by cholera, particularly in remote and underserved areas, mitigate the impact of this crisis, and save lives amidst these challenging circumstances.”

In coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and Governorates Health Offices (GHO), IOM is enhancing healthcare services in Aden, Lahj, Ma’rib, Sa’dah, and Sana’a. Recognizing significant health service gaps for migrants in Shabwah, IOM has supplied essential medical supplies and cholera treatment medications to the GHO in Shabwah, thereby strengthening local healthcare capacity.

Additionally, IOM’s Mobile Medical Teams (MMTs), operating along coastal areas and migrant arrival points, are identifying and treating cases of AWD and potential cholera among migrants, while also conducting health awareness-raising sessions. To bolster these efforts, IOM has mobilized 14 MMTs in alignment with the national cholera response plan.

As part of its cholera response, IOM has established 20 Oral Rehydration Points (ORPs) at public healthcare facilities and supported five Diarrhea Treatment Centres (DTCs) in Aden, Lahj, and Ta’iz. This ensures that all supported health facilities and MMTs can function effectively as ORPs. With the onset of a second wave, IOM is actively supporting an additional three DTCs in Sana’a, Sa’dah, and Ma’rib, providing underserved communities with essential services to prevent and respond to the spread of AWD/cholera.

IOM’s integrated preparedness and response strategy includes ensuring Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities are available in treatment centres to prevent infection spread among patients and medical staff. Recognizing contaminated water as a major risk factor, IOM provides automatic chlorinators, water treatment chemicals, cholera and hygiene kits, and appropriate training to vulnerable communities.

From October 2023 to May 2024, IOM recorded 5,319 AWD/suspected cholera cases among migrants who received health services at IOM-supported facilities and through mobile teams. Since November 2023, a total of 7,526 AWD/suspected cases have been screened across IOM-supported DTCs, with 2,047 individuals admitted for treatment.

As Yemen grapples with this health crisis, the IOM remains committed to mitigating its impact and providing lifesaving health and sanitation services to the affected populations.