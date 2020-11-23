Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Monday they have hit a Saudi oil facility in the coastal city of Jeddah, though there has been no confirmation from Saudi Arabia.

A missile hit a distribution station operated by the kingdom’s oil giant Aramco, Houthi spokesman Mohamed Abdul-Salam said.

The attack “was very accurate,” he said. In September 2019, two Aramco facilities were attacked, temporarily disrupting crude production in the kingdom.

The monarchy and the allied United States blamed the attacks on Iran, which denied involvement. Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthis rebels claimed the attacks.

Saudi Arabia leads a military alliance which has been fighting the rebels in Yemen since 2015.