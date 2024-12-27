Yemi Alade Shares Joyful Moment with Nollywood Stars Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade recently shared a heartwarming moment on social media, capturing her encounter with Nollywood icons Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) and Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki).

The video posted by Alade shows her sitting comfortably in an armchair, beaming with joy as she embraced both stars, with the trio sharing a candid, smiling moment for the camera.

Alade, known for her hit songs and vibrant personality, captioned the video, expressing her excitement about the unexpected reunion in Port Harcourt. “Just a few greats linking up un Port Harcourt,” she wrote, underlining the chemistry and camaraderie between the three beloved Nigerian entertainers. The clip has since resonated with fans, celebrating the bond between the musicians and the celebrated Nollywood duo.