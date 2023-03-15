Yen Za Comes to Ibiza Roof-Top For Easter In Kumasi

From the UK to Ghana and London to Kumasi to be precise. Preparations are earnestly in motion to bring a different kind of excitement and feelings to the revellers and party enthusiasts who will throng the Ashanti regional capital come Easter 2023.

Starting off from the iconic Ibiza Roof-Top on Easter Friday, Yen Za as a DJs showpiece will see many other DJs local or international, spinning their favourite records, all to the delight and admiration of their fans and patrons.

Speaking to Abu, one of the controllers of the venue, his anticipation went ‘ wild’: “Very nice, very, very nice, I just can’t wait to see this moment unfolding.”

Another equally important person who qualifies as the resident DJ of Ibiza Roof-Top is K. Brown. Engaging him in a conversation while showing his enthusiasm, he said:”Yeah, it’s cool, all we will need to do is to make the set-up early in time”.

This Easter Yen Za will see some marvellous DJs playing legendary ‘Old-School-New’ and some unknown songs from front to back in the history of one’s ear’s music catalogues.

With multiple collections and selections of music spanning decades and ages, Yen Za comes across as one of the shows and spaces to lookout for.

Taking its revellers on nostalgic moments in life, one will not like to give this one a miss this Easter.

‘Let’s Dance’ is a radio show in London turned into ‘A Road Show’ as ‘Yen Za’ which is slang.

This show combines DJs from abroad and some from Ghana on one platform as they make revellers dance along to multiple genres of music.

From the air to the ground ‘Yen Za’ comes to town in order to give some DJs the platform and space to exhibit their talents as well as meeting some of their fans in a dancing environment.

From one entertainment spot to the other ‘Yen Za’ will move to fulfil its pledge of playing in four locations” said Miss Felange, one of the organizers.

As to how DJ R.O.C got enlisted, he said “It’s all about the good music I play on my show, as well as my promotion of Afro-beat as a genre, I think”.

Yen Za is arguably a show and a platform that also allows an unknown DJ to be seen, heard and known. This is because other shows or events mostly go for experienced DJs as their main backdrop.

But Yen Za, is more about the DJ and his music selections with respect to the show’s guidelines.

This is also the platform that allows DJs to be themselves. Because most DJs who play on radio stations are not arguably allowed to play whatever they like, but to follow in-house production rules or policies.

This show is mainly for DJs as a Stand-Alone-Artist, not backing any musician whatsoever, where ‘the DJ’ becomes, for once, the main act of the show.