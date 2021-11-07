Yendi Assembly presents motorized crop harvester to Kpangmanga Women group

The Yendi Municipal Assembly has presented 10 motorised crop harvesters/lashers worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to 24 members of Kpangmanga Women’s Group at Yendi of Northern Region.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf , the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who presented the equipment said it was by courtesy of Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana to support government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).

He said MAG which was a Canadian Government Support delivery system made the donation to help reduce Ghana’s high post-harvest losses along the crop value chain.

According to the MCE, Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana therefore through assessment had identified Kpangmanga Women Group’s proposal submitted by the Department of Agriculture for Support.

He said the contribution of women farmers to increasing Food Security and Nutrition in Ghana could not be over-emphasized and there was the need for supply of the facilities to Women throughout the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAS) to enhance Food Security and Nutrition.

He challenged all other women groups in the Municipality to work hard to benefit from the grant and facilities available in great quantities at MAG Secretariat in Accra.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar congratulated the Kpangmanga Women’s Group and also cautioned them to regularly maintain the equipment.

Madam Ayishatu Mumuni the Leader of the Group who received the Machines on their behalf said the Group was established in 2005 with 15 members and now with 24 members in Zakoli and are into farming rice, soya beans, groundnuts and maize.

She said they had 96 acres of the four crops of four acres each of the crops for each of the 24 members, but lacked milling machines, a tractor and electricity and expressed their appreciation to MAG and the Assembly for the 10 machines and assured the donors of regular maintenance.