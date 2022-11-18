Yendi benefits from Gulf of Guinea social cohesion project

The Yendi Municipality has been selected to be among eight Assemblies in the Northern Region to benefit from a government intervention known as the Gulf of Guinea Social Cohesion Project ( SOCO).

The eight beneficiary Assemblies include, Yendi Municipal, Tamale Metro, Gushegu Municipal, Tatale/Sanguli District, Saboba District, Chereponi District, Kariga District and Sagnarigu District.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive announced this during the second ordinary meeting of the Yendi Municipal Assembly held at Yendi in the Northern Region.

Alhaji Hammed said Gulf of Guinea Social Cohesion Project (SOCO) is a World Bank project targeting countries in the sub-region with vulnerability challenges.

He said the other countries are La Cote D’Ivoire, Benin and Togo and had increasing productivity and job creation improved access to basic services and boosting local economic development as its main objectives.

He said as part of implementation arrangement, District and Community Project-Implementation Committees had been constituted and sensitized together with beneficiary communities and they were about to recruit Community Facilitators and prepare their work plan and budget for submission.

On the Criteria, he said the Municipality had been clustered on Zonal Council basis and announced that the Zonal Council was clustered into three, while Gbungbaliga and Malzeri had two clusters each.

He said each cluster had 12 communities, selected using check list provided by the Ministry and that Yendi Zonal Council had Kpulkpenduli cluster one, Gnani cluster two, Walyapala cluster three, Gbungbaliga Zonal Council had Adibo Cluster One, Zugu cluster two, and in Malizeri Zonal Council they had Tusani cluster one, Pion cluster two amongst others.

Alhaji Hammed said for 2022, an amount of GHȻ 164,536.00 was allocated to the Assembly for the implementation of the project in 13 communities of the culsters in the Yendi Zone, while Gbungbaliga and Malzeri would have their allocation next-year.

He said after sensitization and consultation with the communities, projects proposed, included construction of 11 No. Solar Powered Mechanized Boreholes at Kpaku/Dagbanja, Kpanjamba, Kamshegu, Kpajihi and Kuni, construction of 8 No. Solar Powered Mechanized Boreholes at Meindogu, Kpatuya, Gundogu and Guntingli among others.

He said the Yendi Municipal Assembly had approved the projects to be submitted to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development for approval and release of funds for their execution.

He said a team of World Bank Officials and members of the National Project Oversight Committee were expected in the Municipality to hold discussion with stakeholders and verify the clustering, the selection of beneficiary communities and the proposed projects.

In a related development, Alhaji Hammed announced that the Yendi Municipal Assembly had been selected among six Assemblies in the Northern Region to benefit from the Resilience in Northern Ghana Project known as RING II.

He said it was a USAID sponsored programme seeking to improve livelihoods and nutritional status of vulnerable households in communities.

He said the project was expected to support activities in governance, nutrition and child care, livelihoods, agriculture and village loan financing and a detailed work plan was being prepared with the help of USAID and final plan would be submitted for approval.

The beneficiary Assemblies include Yendi Municipal, Gushegu Municipal, Mion District, Karaga District, Sanarigu District and Savelugu Municipal