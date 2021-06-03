Member of Parliament for Yendi Farouk Aliu Mahama has on Monday, 31st May, 2021 paid a courtesy call on H.E Kati Csaba, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana at her residence in Accra.

The visit forms part of efforts to build valuable friendship and collaborations between the humanitarian agencies of Canada and the leadership of Yendi.

They amongst other things discussed achieving results in Women Empowerment, Girl-Child Education, Sanitation and Agriculture in the Yendi constituency.

H.E Kati Csaba commended the efforts of Alhaji Farouk Mahamain Women-Empowerment, Girl-child Education.

She also expressed interest to collaborate with the son of the late former Vice President’s NGO, Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR) in the aforementioned areas of mutual interest.

On his part, Alhaji Farouk Mahama expressed his delight at meeting the High Commissioner and officials of the Commission to such an important discussion.

The legislator said the good people of Yendi are looking forward to welcoming Canadian businesses to explore investment opportunities in the ancient town.

Present at the meeting were diplomats and mission officers of the Canadian High Commission in Ghana.

Source: Abdul- Hanan

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFire at Tehran’s Oil Refinery Injures 11 People – Minister
Next articleMultiChoice Talent Factory Calls For Applications For Class of 2022
News Desk
https://newsghana.com.gh/
News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here