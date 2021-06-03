Member of Parliament for Yendi Farouk Aliu Mahama has on Monday, 31st May, 2021 paid a courtesy call on H.E Kati Csaba, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana at her residence in Accra.

The visit forms part of efforts to build valuable friendship and collaborations between the humanitarian agencies of Canada and the leadership of Yendi.

They amongst other things discussed achieving results in Women Empowerment, Girl-Child Education, Sanitation and Agriculture in the Yendi constituency.

H.E Kati Csaba commended the efforts of Alhaji Farouk Mahamain Women-Empowerment, Girl-child Education.

She also expressed interest to collaborate with the son of the late former Vice President’s NGO, Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR) in the aforementioned areas of mutual interest.

On his part, Alhaji Farouk Mahama expressed his delight at meeting the High Commissioner and officials of the Commission to such an important discussion.

The legislator said the good people of Yendi are looking forward to welcoming Canadian businesses to explore investment opportunities in the ancient town.

Present at the meeting were diplomats and mission officers of the Canadian High Commission in Ghana.

Source: Abdul- Hanan