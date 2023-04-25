Yendi Municipal Assembly hands over school block to GES

The Yendi Municipal Assembly has handed over a GHS 296,500.00 three classroom block funded from District Assembly Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) to the Yendi Ghana Education Service (GES) and the people of Tibibado in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region.

The Tibibado Municipal Assembly (MA) primary school, which comprises office and store is furnished with ceiling fans, 116 dual desks, marker boards, and connected to the national electricity grid.

The new primary school has enrolment of 174 pupils made up of 94 boys and 80 girls and serving Tibibado, Makango, Jatodo, Boliyado communities.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive who handed over the school block said more than 250 communities in the Municipality were requesting for establishment of schools in their communities, but they decided to construct the school for the community because they had put up a swiss classroom block with local materials proving that they had interest in their children’s education

He said another three-classroom block would be added to accommodate class one to class six pupils.

He advised them to live in unity for more development projects and not to allow the youth in the community to use the classrooms in playing games in the night because of the lights.

Alhaji Hammed urged them to cultivate the culture of maintenance by taking good care of the school and inform the Assembly in terms of maintenance challenges.

He appealed to them to assist the teachers whenever the need arises, reminding them that all the professionals in the country were taught by teachers and one of their children could occupy a high position in the country in the future.

Mr. Sule Mohammed the Yendi Municipal Director of Education who received the keys on behalf of the community urged the community members to send their children to school and promised to post more teachers to the school to make teaching and learning more effective.

He advised the parents to provide their children with school uniforms, pencils, books, pens among others to make them feel happy to learn.

The Director also urged them to cooperate with the teachers to learn more to become future useful citizens.

He appealed to community members to support teachers with accommodation to enable them to stay there to teach.

Obor Tibiba Bincbem Samoah chief of Tibibado promised to take good care of the school block and appealed for potable drinking water and a good road for the area.