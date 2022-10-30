Yendi Municipal Assembly hands over two school projects

The Yendi Municipal Assembly (YMA) has handed over two school projects at the cost of GH¢ 593,185.00 to Ghana Education Service at separate functions at Yendi in the Northern Region.

The projects include the construction of a fully furrnished 3-unit Classroom Block for Yendi Rhema Primary School at the cost of GH¢ 299,600 at Nayilifong, a suburb of Yendi.

The project is funded from District Assembly Performance Assessment Tool (DEPAT), and constructed by Hafhak Golden Enterprise.

They also furnished a 3-unit Classroom Block for Yendi Zohe Ambariya Islamic Primary School funded from District Assembly Performance Assessment Tool (DEPAT) at the cost of GH¢ 293,585.00.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive who handed over the projects indicated that under this global economic crisis, the Assembly was able to construct the two projects to the two primary schools which were badly in need of the projects.

He said there were 32 other schools some under trees and others overcrowded in their classrooms unlike the two new projects that were handed over which would have 50 pupils in each classroom.

He commended the two contractors for sacrificing to complete the projects within three months and eight months respectively at such reasonably sum cost of the projects.

He called on the school management to take good care of the projects for so many pupils to benefit from them in future.

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Habib, Deputy Director of Yendi Municipal Assembly Ghana Education Service, who received the keys on behalf of the Yendi Municipal Director of Education Mr. Sule Mohammed called on the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), School Management Committees (SMC) and the communities to ensure that they protect the projects from animals and ensure of prompt maintenance in case of any destruction.

The Yendi Municipal Assembly Coordinating Director Alhaji Mohammed Akalifa and Mr. Edward Okantah the Municipal Assembly Engineer conducted the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Hammed, Ghana Education Service staff, the PTA, New Patriotic Party Constituency Party Executives among others around the two projects.