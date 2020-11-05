A market project costing GH? 177,000.00 and funded by the District Assemblies Common Fund has (DACF) been commissioned at Adibo in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region.

Alhaji Hammed Abukari Yuusif, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive said people of Adibo, who requested for market stores were happy to see the commissioning of the project and gave the assurance that government would provide them with more projects.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama the Parliamentary Candidate for the Yendi Constituency who was assisted by the Regent of Adibo, Abukari Amidu to commission the project indicated that what they needed was human development, agriculture, water, tarring of Tamale to Yendi road, education to move Ghana forward.

He said with the history of Adibo of Dagombas battling with some whites in Adibo, they would construct a tourist centre there and urged them to vote for the NPP in the coming elections.

Mr Sammy Awuku National Organizer of New Patriotic Party (NPP) who was also present called on the people to remember government’s Planting for Foods and Jobs (PFJ), Free Senior High School, One Village One Dam, and vote massively for the NPP to retain power in December 7, 2020 polls.

Mr. Mohammed Boantima Samba, the NPP Northern Regional Chairman expressed appreciation to the people of Adibo for their cooperation.

In related development, a three-classroom Junior High School (JHS) block with office and store at the cost of GH? 193,000.00 and funded by District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) was also commissioned at Bunbon in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region and handed over to the school authorities.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama who was assisted by Ubor Dawuni Wumbei to commission the project said when they promised to put up the three (3) classroom blocks there were a lot of skepticism and was happy the project was completed.

He gave the assurance that more would be provided.

Mr. Sammy Awuku said President Nana Akufo-Addo was a policy keeper as they remember the Free Senior High School and other projects he promised to provide to Ghanaians were fulfilled.

He said although NPP never won in Bunbun, they hope that On December 7, 2020 polls NPP would win in their area.