Government has handed over a two-storey classroom block at the Yendi Senior High School to Authorities to accommodate more students in succeeding years.

The GH¢130,000.00 12-classroom block is to help reduce the congestion the school was experiencing due to increasing numbers of students.

The Present enrolment of the school is 786 made up of 424 boys and 362 girls.

Mr. Hussein Abdul-Karim, Presiding member of the Yendi Assembly who received the keys of the project on behalf of Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) commended government for the project.

He said apart from the project funded by GET FUND, an eight-room dormitory of the school was also completed and was in use.

He said 12- unit abandoned classroom block was also completed and announced that another six classroom block was being constructed by Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) for the school.

Chief Alhassan Mustak Hussien Headmaster of the school who received the keys of the project from Alhaji Alhassan Mustapha the Yendi Municipal Director of Education thanked the Government for the additional classroom and dormitory blocks as it would end the double track system in the school.

Chief Bendana Ayuba Ziblim the school Board chairman urged the authorities to maintain the projects regularly.