Yenko Kwahu corporate paragliding festival begins

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is set to kick start this year’s Fun and Fly “Yenko Kwahu” corporate paragliding festival, on September 21.

The festival, which is being organised in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Council, will be held at the Odweanoma Mountain Atibie – Kwahu in the Eastern Region on 21st to 24th September 2023.

Mr. Kofi Attah Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs, GTA, said the festival formed part of activities lined up for this year’s Tourism Month celebration to promote domestic tourism.

“It is an augment of the annual Kwahu Easter paragliding Festival which has become a preferred adventure tourism in Ghana.”

He said it was being organised to enable corporate entities, other organizations as well as individuals to relieve themselves from work, have fun and also network with each other to create bonds of relationships.

He said other activities earmarked for the festival, includes the launch of Ghana cinema week, taste of Kwahu, health walk, and king of the mountains cycling competition, church service and music conversation summit.”

“The pilots to fly at the fun and fly “Yenko Kwahu” corporate paragliding festival include, Ed Stein (USA), Chuck Smith (USA), Blake Daniel Pelton (USA), Raymond Chase Kabisch (USA), and Jonathan Quaye (Ghana).”

Mr. Kusi said, “the fee for a single flight is GH₵ 950 and encouraged people to register.