Yennyawoso District Children’s Ministry Embarks On “Jesus March”

As part of activities to mark the National Week and the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Children’s Ministry of The Church of Pentecost, members of the ministry in the Yennyawoso District of the Church, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, organised a health walk dubbed “Jesus March.”

Escorted by police officers, together with some health officials to ensure their safety, the children joyfully marched through the principal streets of Dichemso, Moshie Zongo, Nhyiaeso, Krofrom and ended at Yennyawoso amidst brass band music.

The children, numbering more than 200, were holding placards displaying Gospel truths as part of efforts to reach out to many with the gospel message of Jesus Christ.

Some of the placards read: “Try Jesus,” “Jesus Is The Saviour,” “Yesu Mu Na Nkwa Wɔ,” “Jesus Loves You,” “Run For Your Life,” among others.

According to the District Leader, Elder Kingsley Appau, the walk was not only meant to mark the 50th anniversary of the ministry, but to help improve the health conditions of the children and to promulgate the gospel to the masses and win them for Christ.

After the march, the children were refreshed with sumptuous mashed kenkey and bread at the Yennyawoso Central Assembly auditorium.

Participating in the event were the District Executives, Local Executives, as well as other workers of the Children’s Ministry.

Report by Yennyawoso District Media Team