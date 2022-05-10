Yennyawoso District Church of Pentecost organizes Fun Games for Children’s Ministry

The Children’s Ministry of Yennyawoso District in the New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost, has organised fun games for the children in the district to exercise their bodies and fraternize among themselves.

The event, which took place on Monday, May 2, 2022 [May Day], at Kings International School Park in Kumasi, saw the children from the seven local assemblies within the district engaging in various sports disciplines such as soccer, sack race, lime and spoon race, among others.

The soccer game, which was at the centre of attraction was won by the Redemption Assembly as they thrashed Grace Assembly, the defending champions, 3-0 at the grand finale.

Exercise books were also distributed to those who performed exceptionally in other disciplines.

The most interesting spectacle was when seven (7) persons surrendered their lives to Christ Jesus at the end of the games.

In a brief address after the games, the District Children’s Ministry Leader, Elder Kingsley Appau, on behalf of the District Executive Members, thanked the Almighty God for guiding them through the event and expressed his appreciation to all the children and their teachers for an impressive turnout.

He also congratulated Redemption Assembly for winning the ultimate prize and wished the other teams better luck next time.

Report by Yennyawoso District Media Team