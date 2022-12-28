Yennyawoso District Climaxes 2022 Christmas Convention In A Grand Style

“Emmanuel; God Is With Us” – (Matthew 1:23) was the theme for this year’s Christmas Convention organised by the Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost, which took place from 21-25 December, 2022, at the Redemption Assembly auditorium, with four (4) persons receiving Holy Spirit baptism.

The 5-day event, which was opened with a night of carols, where some selected scriptures were read by representatives from the various local assemblies, and PEMEM and Women’s Ministry as part of the Nine Lessons, amidst ministration of Christmas carols led by the District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, was held in two sessions: morning and evening.

The New Tafo Area Head, Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku, and the family also graced the occasion on Saturday, December 24, 2022, and exhorted the members on the topic: “Rejoice Always In The Lord Because of God’s Precious Gift,” based on Philippians 4:4 and 2 Corinthians 9:15.

Members of the newly-opened Ghetto Assembly were also not left out as they were accorded a warm reception and allowed to sing and dance to the glory of God; a magnificent and stunning spectacle to behold.

The euphoria that characterised the closing session of 2022 Christmas convention was enough testament that the presence of God was mightily felt by the congregants.

In a sermon to climax the convention, which he titled: “Knowing the Mystery of God,” with Colossians 1:26-27 as his scriptural reference, Pastor Oduro chronicled the events that led to the banishment of man from the Garden of Eden (God’s presence) and the repercussions it had upon man’s life.

According to him, the thorns and thistles God mentioned (Genesis 3:17-18) in pronouncing punishment on man represent desolation and poisonous substance.

“Man became degenerated, dejected, isolated and was found in the land of desolation, sickness, disappointment with no hope after he was expelled from the Garden of Eden,” he explained.

However, Pastor Oduro noted that there was hope in Genesis 3:15, where God said that the Seed of the woman (Emmanuel) would be born (Isaiah 9:6-7) to save His people from their sins (Matthew 1:18-23).

Reading from 1 Timothy 3:16, the Yennyawoso District Minister pointed out that the mystery of God is Jesus Christ. He, therefore, enumerated the seven facts about the mystery of God as divine fullness (John 1:16-17; Ephesians 4:19; Colossians 1:19; 2:9); incarnation of God; divine vindication (Acts 2:22-28, 36); seen by angels (1 Corinthians 4:9; Ephesians 3:9-10).

The rest, the man of God mentioned, were divine inclusion (1 Corinthians 12:13; Galatians 3:28); divine propagation (Matthew 4:23-24; 9:35); and divine ascension and exaltation (Luke 24:51; Philippians 2:9-11).

Concluding his exhortation, Pastor Charles Oduro, urged the congregants to always prioritise the salvation of their soul to be able to access the blessings of God, saying, “Knowledge that transforms generation from nobody to somebody begins with the salvation of your soul and graduates into the understanding of the unknown God where all supernatural blessings abound.”

As part of the service, the outgone District Evangelism Ministry Executive Members were appreciated, whilst the contestants, who represented the district during the New Tafo Area Evangelism Ministry Quiz and emerged winners, were also honoured for their sterling performance.

In attendance was Mrs. Gladys Oduro, (wife of the District Minister), among others.

Report by Emmanuel Nana Nsiah