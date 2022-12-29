Yennyawoso District Donates To Manhyia Local Prison

The Evangelism Ministry of the Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost has made a donation of items to the Manhyia Local Prison, Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.

The items, which included gari, 20 tubers of yam, 10 crates of egg, 5 boxes of biscuit, a bag of rice, assorted drinks, beans, maize, konkonte (powered cassava), 14 packs of toilet roll, carbolic soaps, six packs of antiseptic cream, 20 packs of cooked food (fried rice), 7 packs of sachet water, 20 loaves of bread, boxer shorts, among others, were donated on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

According to the District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, the gesture was inspired by the divine charge in Matthew 25:36 which enjoins Christians to visit the vulnerable in distress, and also to fulfil the Church’s Vision 2023 agenda of “Possessing the Nations,” which seeks to influence every sphere of life with principles and values of the Kingdom of God.

As part of the visit, the Gospel message of Christ Jesus was also shared with the inmates.

The Chaplain of the facility, Rev. ASP Elijah Amo Mensah, commended The Church of Pentecost for its role in seeking good health, happiness and well-being for the inmates.

He urged other churches to emulate The Church of Pentecost in its approach to preaching, supporting and promoting the development of prisons in the region and the country as a whole.

Mrs. Gladys Oduro (wife of the District Minister), Elder Ernest Amoah Kwarteng (District Evangelism Leader), Deaconess Dorothy Bediako (Member, District Prisons Ministry), Deaconess Bernice Apraku (District Women’s Leader), were part of the delegation.

By Emmanuel Nana Nsiah