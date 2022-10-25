Yennyawoso District Ends 3rd Prayer Festival

This year’s third and last edition of prayer festival organized by the Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost, has come to a successful end with a clarion call on Christians to have a repentant heart and align themselves with God to be used mightily by Him.

Held under the theme: “But those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength,” (Isaiah 40:28-31), the week-long event, which took place from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Redemption Assembly auditorium was aimed at renewing the strength of the members and transforming their lives. It was held in two sessions: Morning & Evening.

Climaxing the event, the District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, spoke on the topic: “God’s Transforming Presence,” where he emphasized that God’s transforming presence only comes upon those whose hearts are loyal to God and align themselves with Him.

“God uses a prepared vessel. So, those who have good heart which is aligned with God receive divine touch to be transformed and be used mightily by God because He looks at the heart,” Pastor Oduro revealed.

He cited Moses, Rahab, David and Hannah who were marginalized, but were divinely transformed and used mightily by God by virtue of their good hearts to back his message, stressing that, “God is still in the business of taking the weak, the insignificant, and the rejected to transform them for divine assignment.”

“How is your heart before God?,” he quizzed.

Reading from Judges 6:1-10 and Luke 15:17, the Yennyawoso District Minister stated: “Ghana needs a total repentance, which in turn, would induce God’s transforming presence.”

Pastor Oduro entreated the congregants not to worry about their weaknesses and inabilities as God does not take into account one’s weaknesses (Isaiah 6:1-8; 1 Corinthians 12:9), but He is only interested in their hearts and readiness. He, therefore, charged the gathering to have a repentant heart and align themselves with God to experience divine transformation for divine assignment.

He also advised Christian parents to avoid being too harsh on their children. He bemoaned the way some parents vent anger on their children at the slightest provocation, shouting and beating them mercilessly.

Examining the life of King Uzziah (2 Chronicles 26), Pastor Charles Oduro urged Christians not to forget God when they become successful in life, but to learn to be humble and avoid being arrogant. He further admonished them not to blame God when things do not go as expected for such largely depends on the choice one makes in life.

“You cannot blame God for not being successful; success and failure is a choice,” he concluded.

As part of the service, the outgone District Executive Committee Members of the Children’s Ministry were appreciated.

