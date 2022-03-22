Yennyawoso District Ends Environmental Care Campaign

The Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost in the New Tafo Area, has capped off this year’s Environmental Care Campaign with a massive clean-up exercise at Sofo Abodwese, a suburb of Kumasi, to give the place a face-lift.

The exercise, which took place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, was part of activities earmarked for the National Environmental Care Campaign Week observed by the Church.

Environmental Care Campaign is the initiative of the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, and is part of the Vision 2023 of the Church which enjoins members to have a sense of responsibility to keep the environment safe as they tend to transform every sphere of the society with the principles and values of the Kingdom of God.

The week featured sensitization and education on environmental and sanitation issues which was held from Wednesday, March 16 to Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Redemption Assembly auditorium.

The various speakers bemoaned how human activities have marred the environment and its negative effects on humanity and, therefore, underlined the need for people to be responsible citizens by protecting and keeping the environment clean to stay safe and healthy.

To maintain a clean environment and good sanitation, members were admonished not to make cleanliness one day-act but a habit for life.

Led by the District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, the exercise was enthusiastically patronized by the church members to rid Sofo Abodwese encalve of filth occasioned by indiscriminate dumping of solid waste, among others.

The exercise, which started early in the morning focused on clearing all existing solid waste in the street, drains as well as desilting chocked gutters.

Source: District Media Team.