Yennyawoso District Organises Orientation For Ministries Leaders

The Yennyawoso District in the New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost, has organized a day’s orientation course for all ministries leaders within the district to bring them up to speed on rudiments of the ministries to make a great impact in their field of endeavours.

The event, which took place on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Central Assembly auditorium was attended by District Ministries Executive Members (both continuous and the newly appointed) and Local Ministries Leaders.

Addressing the participants, the District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, pointed out that the ministries exist to augment the work of God by assisting the Presiding Elders and the Ministers to achieve better results. He, therefore, stressed the need for existence of cordiality between the ministries leaderships and their superiors.

“We are all co-workers in God’s service so let us work hand in hand to ensure the progress and success of God’s work,” he advised.

Pastor Oduro further charged the participants to work hard to be self-dependent to avoid being dependents on the mother church for financial assistance in carrying out their ministries activities.

To achieve this, he admonished them to take their monthly meeting days seriously by organizing interest-driven programmes to engross the members. “Do not stick to one activity; you have to vary the programmes. You can even engage the services of resource persons when necessary,” he added.

The Yennyawoso District Minister also enjoined the participants to work in accordance with God’s will by seeking His direction, strength, wisdom, and knowledge in prayer to be successful in their mandates. He also underscored the importance of monitoring in progressing the ministries.

The participants were also taken through the constitution of the Church regarding the functions and the terms of office of the various ministries leaders.

There was a question and answer session to give the participants the opportunity to seek clarifications.

Present were Mrs. Gladys Oduro, wife of the District Minister, the District Executive Committee Members, among others.

Report by District Media Team