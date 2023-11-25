Yennyawoso District PEMEM Honours Past Executive Members

A mammoth service was on Friday, November 24, 2023, organised by the Pentecost Men’s Ministry (PEMEM) of the Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost to appreciate its outgone Executive Committee Members.

Officiated by the District Minister, Pastor Maxwell Adubofourh Asiedu, the service, which was held at the Central Assembly auditorium, extolled the remarkable efforts and contributions made in the success of the District PEMEM by Elder Abraham Yeboah Acheampong, Elder Daniel Addae Manu, Deacon Samuel Yaw Frimpong, and Brother Osei Kwadwo, during their tenure as Assistant Leader, Financial Secretary, Secretary, and Organiser respectively.

They were each presented a citation and an undisclosed amount of cash as tokens of appreciation.

In a terse exhortation, based on Hebrews 6:10, Pastor Adubofourh Asiedu stressed that God does not forget the works of the righteous.

“God records the good works Christians do against their names and rewards them accordingly,” he said. He, therefore, encouraged the gathering to continue serving the Lord wholeheartedly and keep trusting His name (Proverbs 18:10) for their services will never go unrewarded.

On his part, the New Tafo Area PEMEM Leader and Ashtown District Minister, Pastor Samuel Kwadwo Oteng, who graced the occasion, admonished the outgone executive members not to relax their efforts because they have finished their term of office, but continue helping and nurturing the new ones with their experience to ensure the growth of the ministry.

Present at the service were Mrs. Joana Adubofourh Asiedu (wife of the District Minister), Elder Samuel Nana Brobbey (District PEMEM Leader), together with other Executive Committee Members of the District PEMEM, Local PEMEM Executive Members, District Leaders of the other ministries, among others.