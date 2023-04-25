Yennyawoso District Retires 10 Officers

The Yennyawoso District in the New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost, has organised a befitting retirement service in honour of ten officers who have meritoriously served the Church in various capacities.

Officiated by the Area Head, Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku, with assistance from the District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, the service, which took place on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Yennyawoso Central Assembly auditorium, attracted a high turnout.

The retirees, comprising 2 Elders, a Deacon, and 7 Deaconesses, who served for periods ranging from 13 to 41 years, were each presented a citation, certificate of service, and an undisclosed amount of cash in recognition of their invaluable and committed services to God and the Church.

Speaking at the event on the topic: “Hold Firm To the Faithful Word For Maximum Impact in the Nations,” based on Titus 1:9 and Revelation 2:25, Prophet Tetteh Doku highlighted the need for Christians to hold fast and rely constantly on the word of God in all situations.

He outlined the relevance of God’s Word in the lives of believers, saying, “Our officers who are retiring today have been sustained by the Word from the day they believed until now. Therefore, we must preach, teach and prophesy the Word.”

Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku commended the retirees for availing themselves to be used mightily by God and extolled their praiseworthy efforts in advancing the Kingdom business.

In attendance were Mrs. Victoria Tetteh Doku (Wife of the Area Head), Mrs. Gladys Oduro (Wife of the District Minister), Apostles Isaac Kwasi Amoako (Rtd), Johnson Agyemang-Baduh (Rtd) and Mrs. Agnes Adu-Amankwaah (Wife of Pastor Andrew Adu-Amankwaah (Rtd).

By Emmanuel Nana Nsiah