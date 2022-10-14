Yennyawoso District Women’s Ministry Gives To Kumasi Children’s Home

The Women’s Ministry of Yennyawoso District in the New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost has donated assorted items to the Kumasi Children’s Home located at Airport Roundabout in Kumasi to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

A delegation led by Mrs. Gladys Oduro (Wife of the District Minister) and Deaconess Bernice Apraku (District Women’s Leader) visited the facility on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and donated some items including a bag of rice, a bottle of cooking oil, packets of biscuits, assorted drinks, 4 packs of toilet rolls, and 2 boxes of Kalypo to the inmates.

The Supervisor of the facility, Mrs. Mabel Boamah, who received the items on behalf of the management, thanked The Church of Pentecost, particularly the Women’s Ministry for the benevolence. She noted that the items would go a long way to alleviate the plight of the inmates.

As part of the visit, Mrs. Cecilia Oppong, the Deputy Supervisor of the Institute, took the women through the concept of a Children’s Home. She indicated that not all the inmates were orphans.

According to her, some of them were brought to the facility for security purposes as there might be no peace in their homes, following some squabbles that might have ensued between the parents. She explained that such children, whom they refer to as “foster children” are sent back to their parents when calm is restored.

Present at the brief presentation ceremony were: Deaconesses Vida Owusuwaah (District Women’s Assistant Leader), Gifty Owusu Afriyie (District Women’s Treasurer), Elizabeth Badu (District Women’s Financial Secretary), and all Local Women’s Ministry Leaders within the district.

Source: Yennyawoso District Media Team