The Youth Empowerment Synergy (YES-Ghana), a United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) accredited Non-Governmental Organization at the forefront of youth development policy, practice and research in Ghana, has changed its name to Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA).

The change of name is in line with the Organization’s strategic focus on connecting young people with opportunities to transform their lives.

A release issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the new name reflected a renewed mission to inspire and equip young people to realise the future they want.

Since its founding in 2003, YOTA has been promoting policies and implementing initiatives that help young people succeed as life-long learners, productive members of society, and materially sufficient citizens.

Headquartered in Accra, with project offices in various regions, the Organization has provided tailored training for many young people leading to improvements in their leadership, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and life planning skills.

YOTA’s research has contributed to filling the gap in youth data and the evidence base for public policy, and successfully advocated youth-inclusive policies at all levels through its Voices of Youth Coalition.

YOTA’s pioneering work has earned much recognition across the domain of youth development in Ghana and internationally.

Under the new brand, YOTA will expand its successful skills and innovation programming, and work with others to drive national and regional agendas for youth-led development, grounded in the principles of partnership, social inclusion and empowerment.

“Now more than ever, Africa needs more and better focus on positive youth development that taps the massive potential of its young people as agents for sustainable development”, said Founder and Executive Director of YOTA, Emmanuel Edudzie.

“YOTA is ready to play a pivotal role in this effort, and invites the continent’s youth, governments, the private sector, and all other development partners to take up the challenge”, he added.

YOTA announced a new logo to complement its new brand, and a new website.