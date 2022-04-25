Yes, NPP Has Lost Grounds But Will Regain Trust Of Ghanaians To Break The 8 – Nana Akomea  

A former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has expressed confidence that the party will regain the trust of Ghanaians “to break the eight” come 2024.

He said he is not surprised by the EIU report predicting the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) victory over the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Nana Akomea said the EIU report is “interesting, but not surprising and that “the NPP is well-aware that it stands to lose should an election be conducted “in the present circumstances.”

He said: “Everyone in this country, including the NPP is well aware that if an election is held now, with the current circumstances, the NPP will not be the most popular party. Fortunately for us, elections will not be held today. We have over 2 more years to go, which gives us more than enough time to remedy the current difficulties and get back into the good books of the majority of the voters. We are thus not worried about any such report,” he added.

London-based economic and political analyst, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in a five-year forecast for Ghana tipped the NDC to win the next general elections.

According to the EIU, it however expects the NDC to bring on board a new presidential candidate other than former President John Dramani Mahama.