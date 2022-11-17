YFM in Ghana to syndicate Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, Africa Now & The Agenda Radio

Ghanaian radio station YFM and Apple Music are teaming up to broadcast Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, Africa Now Radio, and The Agenda Radio on YFM every Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm starting on the 19th and 20th of November 2022.

With programming focused on entertainment and music, YFM will add Rap Life Radio presented by Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B; Africa Now Radio presented by Dadaboy Ehiz, Nigerian media personality, television presenter, and entrepreneur; and The Agenda Radio presented by Dotty, Apple Music 1 host, and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK, to their line-up of shows.

“The culture of music in Ghana is thriving and it’s so exciting to be able to work with the incredible people at YFM to make Apple Music a part of that flourishing landscape. I can’t wait for our flagship Black music shows to reach a new audience in such an exciting part of the continent,” Dotty tells Apple Music.

“Yeah! What Dotty said! We are so honoured to be featured and to help contribute to all the great vibes coming from Ghana,” said Ebro.

The impact of music on our daily existence can not be underestimated and our ability to get it to the people via this syndication proves how much Apple Music cares about the audience at a terrestrial level. I’m super pumped to connect with my Ghanaian family and looking forward to growing the culture to a wider landscape,” said Dadaboy Ehiz

“YFM, is a subsidiary of Global Media Alliance, which is located and operates in Accra on the radio frequency 107.9FM, in Kumasi on the frequency 102.5FM, and in Takoradi on the frequency 97.9FM, forming what is commonly referred to as the Y Triangle,” said Osei Kuffour, Head of YFM Triangle.

“Our target audience is Ghana’s young and youthful audience who are characterised by their imaginative, curious and ambitious nature. Over the years the Y Triangle has been able to attract massive listeners as a result of a high level of consistency since coming into existence in the year 2008. YFM employs a blend of lifestyle and entertainment shows and is the dial of choice for Ghana’s urban youth. We seek to continuously bring entertainment to the doorstep of our listeners and serve as a number one stop for the youth. It is in line with this that we are particularly excited to team up with Apple Music, and enforce our reputation in the Ghanaian market and globally,” concluded Osei Kuffour.

Weekly broadcast times on YFM will be as follows:

YFM Accra

Africa Now Radio on Sundays (2 pm-3 pm)

Rap Life Radio on Sundays (3 pm-4 pm)

YFM Kumasi

Africa Now Radio on Saturdays (3 pm-4 pm)

The Agenda on Sundays (3 pm-4 pm)

YFM Takoradi

Africa Now Radio on Saturdays (6 pm-7 pm)

All three shows will be syndicated across YFM in Ghana, leveraging the radio stations’ audience and network to accelerate the acceptance and appreciation of African artists across the country.