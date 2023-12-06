Yhaw Hero announces amicable departure from D Global Entertainment

Arnold Nii Aryeetey, professionally known as Yhaw Hero, announces a cordial departure from D Global Entertainment. The decision, reached amicably, comes seven months after the signing of the agreement.

Yhaw Hero expresses gratitude for the collaboration with D Global Entertainment over the period. During this time, they worked together on the record titled, ‘Bra Fie’. The decision to part ways is based on mutual agreement.

Regardless of the shortcomings, Yhaw Hero wishes to emphasize the positive impact of the association; acknowledging the effort and intention of D Global Entertainment. The termination is a strategic decision to allow both parties pursue new opportunities aligned with their respective visions.

Yhaw Hero is excited about the future and remains committed to delivering exceptional music to his fans. His debut Extended Play (EP) titled “Yours Faithfully” is currently out on all digital streaming platforms.

Yhaw Hero extends his gratitude to fans, well-wishers and the media for their unwavering encouragement throughout this journey.

Press inquiries can be directed to

Media contact: 055 904 8037

About YHAW HERO

Arnold Nii Aryeetey, known by his stage name Yhaw Hero, is a dynamic Hip-Hop/Highlife artiste known for his storytelling prowess and use of captivating melodies in his records. He continues to captivate audiences with his unique musical expression.