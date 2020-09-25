The Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana (YHFG) in collaboration with Plan International Ghana has launched a new project dubbed ‘Pogmenka’ in Bongo in the Upper East Region.

‘Pogmenka’, in Gurune, means the ideal woman. 0The project involves women who would be trained to advocate and sensitize against issues that affect women and girls in society.

It is to be implemented in 10 communities across the Bongo and Nabdam districts, aimed at contributing to the reduction of gender inequality and increase female participation in decision making at the community level.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Albert Akafari, the Project Manager, YHFG, said it sought to empower women to advocate against issues that impeded the promotion of gender equality as well as Sexual and Gender-based Violence.

About 300 women would benefit directly from the project and would be put into various groups referred to as ‘Pogmenka Network Groups’, he said.

The women would be taken through series of capacity building programmes as well as livelihood skills training to enhance their advocacy level.

Mr Akafari said women’s economic empowerment was necessary to realizing women’s rights and gender equality, as it would enhance their participation in decision-making at all levels, from household to community.

Mr Akafari appealed for collaborative efforts from stakeholders to enhance a successful implementation of the project.

Naaba Atinga Atindana, the Chief of Gowrie community commended YHFG, saying the project would help to reduce rural-urban migration which was common among young women in the Northern Regions of Ghana.

He said a successful implementation of the ‘Pogmenka project’ would have an indirect impact on communities as young girls would have their sources of livelihood and would not depend on their male counterparts for survival.

The Chief urged traditional leaders to advocate women empowerment.