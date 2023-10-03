Yilo Krobo SHS organised cleanup exercise in preparation for Speech Day 

The Yilo Krobo Senior High School (SHS) in Somanya is engaging in clean-up exercises in preparation for their upcoming Speech and Prize-giving Day.

Among the locations where the exercise took place were the Yilo Krobo Ghana Education Service (GES) office, Akutunya Market, Somanya Polyclinic, Somanya Roundabout, Somanya Health Centre, and DC Road, among several other areas.

Mr Vincent Galley Kudjo, Head of the Department of Languages, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was meant to instill the spirit of communal support and cleanliness in the students as a way of supporting their society.

He stated that this would encourage residents within the Somanya enclave to know that, “as an individual, you must keep your surroundings neat.”

He added: “We want to create awareness for people to know that [outbreaks] of some diseases like cholera, malaria, and others are due to our inability to keep our environment clean.”

He was of the belief that by teaching young people about proper hygiene practices and maintaining environmental cleanliness in their surroundings, they would be better equipped to prevent the spread of diseases.

He emphasised the importance of understanding the connection between personal hygiene, and overall well-being, as it not only protects individuals but also contributes to the health of the entire community.

He envisioned a future where everyone is knowledgeable about the significance of good hygiene and actively incorporates these practices into their daily lives.