Yilo-State Basic School appeals for help to finish abandoned classroom block

Mr David Kwadwo Ofosu, Headmaster of Yilo-State Basic School, has expressed concern about lack of classrooms and is seeking assistance to finish a school building that was started 20 years ago but never completed.

The abandoned multipurpose building might be converted into classrooms and a teacher’s common room, ICT laboratory, and library to improve teaching and learning in a safe atmosphere for students and teachers.

The Yilo State M/A Basic School, originally known as ‘Dada School’, was founded as a private school in 1938 and was named after its founder, E. T. Dada.

However, the government later included it into the public education system.

Mr Ofosu told the Ghana News Agency that the school had not undergone any major renovations since its inception, and as a result, the roofing and other parts of the building had deteriorated until Goldkey Properties Limited came to their aid and refurbished a three-unit classroom as well as painting the entire school.

He stated the school’s current population was around 350 and that it was projected to grow following the refurbishment, but classrooms were inadequate, particularly in the lower primary division, which included primary 1, 2, and 3.

“ICT plays a critical part in the economy’s growth and development, and it’s ideal for students to learn about it in elementary schools,” he said, adding that “the school lacks these resources,” he said

According to him, the school also lacks a canteen, student desks, lighting, sports equipment, a teacher’s common room, and water facilities, and that the completion of a borehole in the school will help improve the situation.

As a result, he appealed to charitable individuals, civil society organizations, former students, the local assembly, and other stakeholders to lend their assistance to the school.

Mr Twum Barimah, who also restored the School Urinal, and other notable individuals and organisations like Goldkey Properties Limited of the CH Group and TEAM CSR Foundation were commended for their contributions.

Mrs Veronica Tetteh, Yilo Krobo Municipal Director of Education, added to the call by urging organisations to follow Goldkey Properties Limited’s lead and lend their support to the school to help complete the abandoned school complex.