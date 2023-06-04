Yin Di, Augustine Menasseh, Pamela Atila and Helen Appiah shine at Giti Classic 5 Day Golf Open

The 2023 Giti Classic Golf tournament has been held successfully at the Celebrity Club at Sakumono in Accra.

Helen Appiah was first with a score of 73 points in the female category with veteran Mona Myers – Lamptey as runner up, while Mike Hurtubiase took the men’s top position with 77 points, Joseph Aphour was second as Mathias Dorfe won the third place in the overall results in the Giti Classic Seniors.

The competition format was singles, regular stroke play competition, playing handicap; full course handicap.

The Giti Classic Ladies Result put Pamela Ewoenam Atila on top in the Handicap indexes. She was followed by Li Ping Wang and Catherine Fabbi in second and third in Group A.

Group B was led by Henrietta Thanki followed by Jacinta Bay and Hajia Zanaibu Sulemana. Aggregate Result of the competition played on Tuesday and Wednesday put Ezekiel Afisco ahead over Nicholas Appiah and Enoch Akabuudi and many others.

In the Full Net Results, Christopher Mbi led the Giti Classic 2023 Scratch Group.

Yin Di was first in the Men’s Group A, with Kingsley Afful and Justice Intsiful

The winner for Men’s Group B was Hai Yu Yu followed by Kester G. Okundaye and Prosper Sellassie Alor in a field of over 70 golfers.

The five day golf event which started from Tuesday to Saturday saw regular professionals like Augustine Menasseh, Vincent Torgah, Kojo Barni, LA Ayisah and John Mawuli Nyarko in the top five.

In the Amateurs, Ezekiel Afisco led with fewer points against Nicholas Appiah and Enoch Akaabudi.