Students of the Preatsir -Awunakrom Municipal Assembly school can now conveniently study ICT and other subjects with the provision of an off-grid rooftop solar system provided by Yinson Ghana.

The school has been without power supply for 37 years and has subsequently affected the study of ICT, science, and vocational training among others.

Teachers and students have had to endure heat and sit in dark classrooms during teaching and learning.

The 5KW system is designed to provide uninterrupted power without the support of the national grid.

The system would run the appliances directly from the solar energy generated and store excess energy in batteries for use at night and on cloudy days.

The school, which is near Yinson’s operation base in Kejabril in the Western Region, is now a proud owner of electricity.

Mr. Edward Mensah, the Corporate Social Responsibility Officer said the company also provided each of the school’s twelve classrooms with lights and ceiling fans, washroom lights, and twenty security lights for the perimeters.

“Additionally, Yinson supplied a refrigerator and fire extinguishers for each of the three classroom blocks.

The school’s need for a power supply came to light in 2019, when Yinson was looking for schools in the local area to donate laptops to.

“When we realised that the Preatsir MA Basic School did not even have power supply, we shifted our focus towards helping with this essential need,” Mr Mensah added.

“The students can now use the classrooms for evening classes, and we hope that the ceiling fans will provide comfort in the classrooms for both students and teachers,” he added.

This initiative aligns with Yinson’s CSR mission of promoting quality education, and a broader focus on contributing to the global transition towards a sustainable energy system.

Mr Mark Adoba Adatekey, the Municipal Director of Education who officially opened the system said education was everybody’s business and therefore lauded the company for support over the period.

He urged the school to maximize the use of solar energy to enhance ICT and science education in the municipal area.

Mr Benjamin Yankey, Headteacher of the school was full of praises for the YINSON company for the kind gesture.

Nana Kofi Yankom IV, chief of the area noted how benevolent the company had been in improving education in the Kejibril area and its environs.

Mr. Timothy Ampem, the assemblyman for the Kejibril Electoral Area presented a citation of appreciation to the company for contributing to the growth and development of the area.

Yinson Production is an oil and gas company responsible for the operations and maintenance of the FPSO John Agyekum Kuffour which is located at Offshore Cape Three Points ( OCTP) with one of its social pillars as education improvement in their operational areas.