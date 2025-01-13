Yinson Production Ghana Empowers Over 100 Scholars with Career Guidance and Life Skills

Yinson Production Ghana has made a significant impact on the lives of over 100 scholars by providing them with valuable career guidance and counselling programmes.

The initiative aimed to help students gain the skills, resources, and confidence needed to make informed decisions about their future educational and career paths.

During the end-of-year gathering at the company’s Kejabil base in the Ahanta West municipality, Anthony Attu, Financial Manager at Yinson, highlighted the importance of career guidance in helping students discover their unique talents and abilities. He emphasized that such guidance offers clarity and direction as students explore various career options, encouraging them to choose careers they are passionate about and seek mentorship along the way.

Edward Mensah, Yinson’s Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator, inspired the students with a message of resilience. He encouraged them to embrace their brilliance and not be afraid to break barriers, reminding them not to compare themselves with others and to remain grateful for their journey.

Daniel Payne, Public Relations Officer at the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Ahanta West, urged the scholars to maintain a mindset of continuous learning.

Wisdom Adjah, Yinson’s IT Supervisor, advised the students on the importance of taking leadership positions and engaging in voluntary work, which can build confidence and prepare them for future challenges. He emphasized the value of knowledge, focus, and goal-setting in academic and personal growth.

The event provided the scholars with inspiration and practical advice, equipping them with essential life skills and motivating them to strive for excellence in their chosen fields.