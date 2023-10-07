YMCA Women’s Wing Breast Cancer Awareness And Free Screening At Kasoa

The Women’s Wing of YMCA and Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) last Saturday October 7, 2023 organized a successful Breast Cancer Awareness and Free Screening Programme at the Kasoa Poly Clinic.

Madam Agnes Abefe of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and WOSPAG said the programme was well attended and very successful.

She appealed to other organisations to frequently organize such programmes to make people aware of their health status and promote wellness and fitness.

She expressed that WOSPAG is also there to collaborate with organisations to promote health among girls and women.

According to Madam Abefe who is General Secretary in charge of Ampe as a sport in Ghana, efforts must be made to take Ampe to the international level.

She hoped the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the NSA will see the impact of Ampe on Ghanaian and African girls as a sport for education and entertainment.

She said sports is very good for girls especially, and parents must encourage their girls to engage in sports activities.