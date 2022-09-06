Yofi Grant honoured at Cape Coast

Yofi Grant receives honorary award for immense contribution to Cape Coast

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yoofi Grant has been honoured

for his active contribution to youth empowerment and the development of Cape Coast as a region.

Yofi, whose singular vision is to make Ghana the ‘Best place to invest and do business in Africa’, was bestowed with the accolade during this year’s Ogua Fetu Afahye festival in Cape Coast.

Expressing his joy for the citation bestowed on him, Yoofi took to Instagram to thank the overlord of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

“Thank you, Osabarima Kwesi Attah II, Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, Cape Coast Youth Development Association and the entire Oguaman, for honoring me this weekend.

“Indeed, by working together, we will make Cape Coast great again”.

Yofi Grant is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre appointed by H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in February 2017. Mr. Grant is also a renowned Ghanaian investment banker with over 30 years of extensive work experience in banking and finance.

By Richard Achore