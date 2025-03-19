Yohuno makes significant command changes in Ghana Police Service.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has implemented significant command changes within the Ghana Police Service.The restructuring includes the appointment of senior officers to the newly reconstituted 31-member Police Management Board (POMAB), aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and effective management.

Among the officers named to the board are COP/Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, Director-General/R&P, and COP/Mr. Paul Manly Awini, Service Workshop, Accra.

The changes were announced in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs. New Police Management Board Members:

COP/Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, Director-General/R&P.

COP/Mr. Paul Manly Awini, Service Workshop, Accra.

COP/Mr. Daniel Kwame Afriyie, Director-General/PSO.

COP/Dr. Ernest Kwabena Owusu, Director-General/SVCS.

COP/Mr. Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, Director-General/NPD.

COP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director-General/Technical.

COP/Mr. Michael Nketia Frempong, Director-General/Finance.

COP/Mr. Asumadu Okyere Darko, Director-General/PPSB.

COP/Mr. Iddi Lansah Seidu, Director-General/Welfare.

COP/Mrs. Faustina A.K. Andoh-Kwofie, Commandant/GPCSC, Winneba.

COP/Mr. Joseph Oklu Gyamera, Director-General/L&P.

COP/Mr. Peter Baba Atiniak, Director-General/PID.

DCOP/Dr. David Agyeman Adjem, Director-General/Admin.

DCOP/Mr. Vance Gariba, Director-General/OPS.

DCOP/Mr. Sebastien Atsu Wemegah, Director-General/ICT. Additional Appointments:

DCOP/Ms. Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General/CID. DCOP/Mr. Duuti Tuaruka, Regional Commander/AR.

DCOP/Mr. Eric Ken Winful, Director-General/NAPD.

DCOP/Mr. Gabriel Prince Waabu, Director-General/MTTD.

DCOP/Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor, Director-General/SD. DCOP/Mr. Frederick Kofi Blagodzi, Director-General/HRD.

DCOP/Mr. Frank Abrokwah, Deputy Director-General/CID.

DCOP/Mr. Francis Kwame Tsidi, Regional Commander/WNR.

DCOP/Mr. Abraham Acquaye, Regional Commander/CNR. DCOP/Mr. Yao Dogbey Tettegah, Regional Commander.

ACP/Mr. Wisdom Akorli, Regional Commander/VR.

ACP/Mr. Joshua Coppson, Regional Commander/VNR.

ACP/Mr. Wisdom Lavoe, Regional Commander/NR. ACP/Mrs. Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director/PAD.

C/Supt/Mr. Solomon A. Korli, Executive Secretary to the IGP.

C/Supt/Mr. Kudjo Aboagye, Chief Staff Officer to the IGP.

These changes are part of broader efforts by the IGP to strengthen leadership within the Ghana Police Service, ensuring improved security and administrative efficiency across the country.