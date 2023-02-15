Yolo season 6 episode 1: Cyril finds himself in another love triangle

“YOLO” is a popular Ghanaian TV series that follows the lives of a group of young adults in their journey through life, love, and career. In the first season of YOLO, Cyril, one of the main characters, finds himself in a love triangle.

Cyril is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Emily, but he is also attracted to another girl named Audrey. He is torn between his loyalty to Emily and his desire for Audrey, and this causes a lot of drama and tension in his life.

Throughout the first season, Cyril’s love triangle storyline plays out in various ways, including secret meetings with Audrey, fights with Emily, and emotional conversations with his friends. Ultimately, Cyril has to make a difficult choice between the two women, and the consequences of his decision impact his relationships and his life going forward.