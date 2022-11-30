YOLO television series to make big comeback in January 2023

Ghana’s number one adult serial drama “You Only Live Once” (YOLO) is set to hit the screens once again with the premiere of season six on January 23, 2023.

The highly anticipated sixth season has 13 episodes that promote key messages around good health, family planning, nutrition, reproductive health, child health, and COVID-19.

The cast for season six includes Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annan, Aaron Adatsi, John B. Peasah, Desmond Danso Sakyi, and some new actors and actresses who were recently recruited through auditions.

The YOLO series produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited is in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), and National Population Council, among others.

Mr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service in a speech read on his behalf, expressed excitement about the upcoming premiere of season six, which aims to educate and entertain millions of Ghanaians.

“For us in the Ghana Health Service, the YOLO programme is unique as it allows for open health discussions and information sharing opportunities to showcase how positive health messaging like disease prevention, maternal and child health, vaccinations, and other topics the youth can identify with.

“This programme gives all who work in public health the opportunity to promote healthy behaviours and approaches in a manner and shape that is both entertaining and relevant to this influential demographic,” he said.

He also praised the partners for reintroducing YOLO to the screen, with the goal of promoting positive social and behavioural change in specific communities across Ghana.

Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Executive Director of the National Population Council, stated the relevance of YOLO in informing the decisions of the youth as they acquire knowledge by watching the serial drama.

“The concept of the YOLO series entreats us to choose knowledge, best practices, and behaviours that ensure we live the best way we can, especially as we only live once.

“It is quite disturbing to keep vital information and services from our young people. This forces them to choose in ignorance amidst an abundance of information and best practices, which leaves them behind in the rapidly changing environment,” she said.