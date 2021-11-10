Yoo Naa Andani applauds RoCHA Ghana’s social change initiative

Yoo Naa Yakubu Andani Abdulai, the Paramount Chief of the Savelugu Traditional Area, has applauded the B-Heck Africa NGOs Alliance for RoCHA Ghana’s Social Change Initiative to celebrate traditional rulers.

He affirmed his participation in the event to be held in Accra on November 27, 2021.

Yoo Naa Andani commended the organisers of the programme when they visited his Palace, where he expressed his excitement for the recognition.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Miss Sheila Akomeah, the Media & Communications Director of RoCHA Ghana Social Change Initiative, said seven traditional rulers, including Yoo Naa Andani, would be celebrated for their excellence in traditional leadership in Ghana.

He recounted his role as the initiator of the establishment of the teacher and nursing training colleges in Yendi, which had become the beacon of career development for the youth in the area and across the nation.

The Paramount Chief disagreed with the process of governance where the government initiated projects for communities without first seeking the input of the beneficiaries, leading to many projects being under utilised.

He expressed displeasure in the meager Common Fund allocation to the north, saying: “It is the reason why many MCEs seem not to be performing because there are not enough funds to enable them to undertake certain relevant projects.”

Yoo Naa Andani said B-HeCK Africa’s initiative would serve as an independent and dynamic check and balance system to keep the traditional rulers on alert regarding their civic responsibilities.

“It will also grant them quality orientation and support to identify funding potentials in their localities to embark on relevant developmental initiatives that will appeal to their people and serve them significantly, since they are close to the people and understand them even better,” he added.

Projects initiated under such a module would be more reliable in the sense that once a project was started, anyone at all could support to continue till completion, irrespective of political affiliation or a change in government, the Chief said.

He said he was very elated about the fact that traditional rulers could also initiate very pertinent projects for their people and for the community’s wellbeing.