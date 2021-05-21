

Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA), a non-governmental organisation, and Plan International is to partner the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) to offer technical education to 200 women.

They will be trained in masonry, tile layering, plumbing, electricals, painting, among others

The training forms part of a larger partnership between the two bodies to train a total of 1,200 young people, including the first batch of 200 women, to acquire competences and skills for the job market.

Beneficiaries are drawn from 12 districts of the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Eric Saforo, Project Coordinator, said the programme was an initiative dubbed, “Pathways for Sustainable Employment Opportunities for Women and Youth in Ghana (PASEWAY)” with funding from the German government.

He said four categories of persons would be trained under the project; first, 200 unskilled young ladies in technical training, Second, a semi-skilled training for 250 young people to have some level of technical skills, to be supported to top up their skills and receive certification.

The other two, he said, were those who were already skilled, numbering 500 but had no jobs, saying they would be offered internships and employment, while the remaining 250, categorised as micro-enterprises, would receive support to formalise their businesses.

“So, the first 200 will be all ladies who have practically no technical training, then the remaining 1000 in the other three categories will be both male and female,” he said.

Mr Saforo said the goal of the project was to contribute to increased formal youth employment in decent work in Ghana by 2022.

“This is intended to be achieved through the supply and demand job market in the hospitality and construction sectors. The project seeks to benefit four categories of youth between the ages of 15 and 35,” he added.

Mr Maxwell Kofi Zanu, Head of Training and Development, NVTI, entreated them to take the training seriously and put in their best to justify the investment made by YOTA together with Plan International.

He said training would be done at technical centres and hubs of master trainers at their respective districts for easy access and convenience.