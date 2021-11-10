“You are a tool of social change, help us shape policing” – police to arts industry

Ghana Police Service has called on the Creative Arts Industry players to help shape policing.

“You are a tool of social change, movers and shakers of our society, help advance the Service to another level for a better Ghana.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Kwasi Ofori, Director General of Police Public Affairs Directorate, made the call on Wednesday when the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare met with the industry players to deliberate on public security.

He said the IGP recognised that they were key stakeholders that could help shape policing in Ghana, hence the need for their security concerns.

ACP Ofori said their concerns would help shape the socio-economic development, policing direction and public safety.

Their activities, he said, also delved into areas, including cultural, among others which addressed contemporary challenges and affects security.

The Director General urged them to freely air out their views to see how best to put better security in place.

Issues bothering on patent or copyright can also be addressed during the session, he noted.

The meeting brought together members of the police management board, senior police officers, actors, musicians: Gospel and secular, leaders of MUSIGA, National Film Authority, Actors’ Guild, among others.

Both old and new artists such as Tagoe Sisters, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Fred Amugi, Van Vicker, Kofi Adu, alias Agya Koo, Prince Yawson, alias, Waakye and Kidi, attended.