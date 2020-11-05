Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, has said Ghanaians are witnesses to the fulfillment of its campaign promises and could be judged by its records.

He said the development and life-changing transformation projects were working although some people thought they would not materialise.

Dr Bawumia, who addressed Chiefs and people of the Kadjebi District in Dodo Amanfrom as part of his two-day tour to the Oti Region, noted that all projects initiated had affected all citizens.

He said the Planting for Food and Jobs programme had focused on farming practices, which had resulted in excess food production.

“We are adding value to cocoa cultivation, introducing early spraying, hand pollination and expansion of cocoa farms and these have added more value to our cocoa production.”

He said the government had also taken interest in developing sports with the introduction of AstroTurf sports complexes across the country.

The Vice President said a total of 50 students from Zongo communities would be sponsored to read medicine in Cuba next year and would be replicated yearly.

He said model Senior High Schools would be built in all the 16 regions to enhance teaching and learning of Arabic and English Language.

Dr Bawumia noted that the Asato to Apesokubi and Dodi-Papase junction to Dodo Pepesu roads had been awarded on contract and would soon be completed.

Dasebere Oduro Guranim I, Paramount Chief of Dodo Traditional Area, lauded the government for its flagship programmes.

He said the traditional areas in the District were of the hope that they would see more development projects across the District and the region in the coming years.

Dasebere Guranim said a 50-acre land had been acquired in the Dodo Traditional Area for the construction of a Technical Vocational School and asked Dr Bawumia to help the Area achieve the dream.

He appealed for expedite works on the construction of Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu road as well as some other roads in the District including Dapaah junction to Dodofie.

“All roads in the Kadjebi District are cocoa roads but are in deplorable states. We ask you for the needed attention to make them motorable.”