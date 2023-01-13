You Can’t Complete National Cathedral Project – Ablakwa To Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has downplayed the possibility of President Nana Akufo-Addo completing the National Cathedral project before his tenure ends in 2024.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has on various occasions stated his willingness to complete the project despite the economic crisis and criticisms.

In a meeting with the Clergy at the Jubilee House on Monday, January 9, President Akufo-Addo said no matter what happens he will remain resolute and ensure that the National Cathedral gets to a very advanced stage before the end of his tenure.

But speaking on the Eyewitness News on Thursday, Okudzeto Ablakwa said the lack of progress on the project in the past ten months is an indication that it cannot be completed before the president’s tenure ends.

“Is this the time to do this, we are rushing to do this in four years, we are making history and it is the wrong history. The Washington national cathedral was built within 82 years. The Milan cathedral was more than 500 years. The Italians took their time, in periods of drought and economic hardship they took their time.

“This month is 10 months since the contractors left the site so when I hear the president screaming that we will build it, it is laughable, anybody familiar with this project knows that it is not possible.”