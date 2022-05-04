You Can’t Keep Promises; Even Talk Tax You Couldn’t Repeal – Gabby Reminds NDC, Mahama

Gabby Otchere Darko,Founder of the Danquah Institute (DI) has reminded Ghanaians of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) inability to honour a campaign promise after winning the 2008 elections.

His comments follows former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise that a new NDC government will abolish the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) when it comes to power in 2025.

According to Mr Mahama, the opposition NDC is not opposed to taxation, however, the party is against taxes that burden the Ghanaian people.

The former President said: “We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past. We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.”

He added: “A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act.”

Meanwhile, the DI founder said in a tweet on Tuesday, 3 May 2022 that:

“In 2007/2008 John Mahama & NDC vehemently opposed the introduction of “talk tax” & campaigned to repeal it if elected! They won in ‘08 but kept quiet. When Mahama became President in 2013, he quickly introduced the Communication Service Tax Amendment Act to widen the talk tax net.”