Obrafour praises Kweku Flick

“You guys are the future of Ghanaian music” – Obrafour tells Kweku Flick

Legendary Highlife musician Obrafour, has commended budding music sensation Kweku Flick, for his tremendous work in the Ghanaian music industry.

Obrafour, who is often regarded as “Rap Sofo,” praised the “Money” hitmaker Kweku Flick in a trending video, giving him some words of encouragement.

In the video sighted by GNA Entertainment, Obrafour said he had been a distant admirer of the music prodigy, urging him not to let anything or anybody hinder him from reaching his peak.

“I commend you for your good work. God should be with you all the way. I have been a distant admirer, and I told my manager to look for you because I had never met you before.

“You are doing very well, and keep going because you guys are the future of Ghana, and I would support you,” he said.

Kweku Flick has been making waves in the music industry with his newly released song for the Black Stars.

His “King of Melodies” Extended Play, released a few months ago, has racked up impressive numbers on various streaming platforms.