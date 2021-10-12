You Have A Duty To Protect The Next Generation – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Tells 18 LGBTQI Apostles

‘One Educated Apostle Is Better Than 18 Schooled Gay Professors’

The SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who has admitted of never being to school has proven to Ghanaians that One single educated Apostle of God is better than 18 Schooled Gay professors.

Speaking on Angel fm Anopa BofoƆ program, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), gave his seven reasons why education is different from schooling explained to the listeners why learned Lawyer Akoto Ampaw and his 18 schooled professors blindly are against LGBTQI Bill simply they went to school but are not educated.

He explained that a true leadership is when you discover the problems in life which you were born to solve.

According to him everyone is born to solve a particular problem.

He however could not understand why some lawyers and professors have risen against the enactment of the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights And Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

He asked: “Were they born to create problem for the next generation or to solve problems that the next generation will face?”

He referred to them as Apostate Apostles who are out there to create problem for the next generation.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said School is the system that was organized to break down African nation and that anytime you accept their system; they destroy your creativity because they know that school “was design to live by your memories and not your imagination.”

“That is why we have chew and pour,” he said.

He stressed that Education is the ability to recreate from creation but when you go through schooling, it makes you copy from creation.

“This is Natural wisdom. They brought schooling to destroy our language, culture and our character because it is an importation of language, importation of culture and an importation of character.”

He averred that Education is High Standard; beginning from Africa, and it is an idea because education doesn’t happen only in the classroom or structure period of time.

“Schooling is done only in school; it is a system you go through.”

Teaching from the Bible, Daniel 1 vrs 3-8 “Then the king instructed Ashpenaz, the master of his eunuchs, to bring some of the children of Israel and some of the king’s descendants and some of the nobles, young men in whom there was no blemish, but good-looking, gifted in all wisdom, possessing knowledge and quick to understand, who had ability to serve in the king’s palace, and whom they might teach the language and literature of the Chaldeans. And the king appointed for them a daily provision of the king’s delicacies and of the wine which he drank, and three years of training for them, so that at the end of that time they might serve before the king. Now from among those of the sons of Judah were Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah. To them the chief of the eunuchs gave names: he gave Daniel the name Belteshazzar; to Hananiah, Shadrach; to Mishael, Meshach; and to Azariah, Abed-Nego. But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s delicacies, nor with the wine which he drank; therefore he requested of the chief of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself.”

He noted that at the time, King Nebukadnezer was looking for future leaders from foreign land in whom they will impart our language, culture and character into them.

The first person who was given a Title was Daniel, who was given Belteshazzar.

Daniel, he said had received all the Title in foreign land but didn’t allow the change in name and the Title given to him determine his duty towards the next generation.

Others, he said, the moment their names were changed, their character and attitude also changed.

He said: “When Daniel was given the Title, he made his mind that it doesn’t matter the Title, I have a generation to protect, a negation to come after me hence will not allow myself to eat the Babylonian food. Anytime you let them in change your language, infiltrate your culture and character, you become missing in Action.”

“Acts 7: 22; And Moses was learned in all the wisdom of the Egyptians, and was mighty in words and deeds.”

He said the 18 Apostles of LGBTQI must bear in mind that schooling promotes Human Rights and not Human Duty, hence the many lazy people we have in the system.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah urged the 18 LGBTQI Apostles to know that they have a duty to protect the next generation.