You have been courageous, forward in standing for democratic principles – Harris lauds Akufo-Addo

“As President of Ghana you have been courageous and forward in terms of standing for democratic principles and we have shared commitments to those ideals and also I’m here to discuss a number of issues with you in furtherance of the conversation we started two years ago that relates to our shared interest in the prosperity and security of Ghana and of this continent so I look forward to that conversation,” Vice President Kamala Harris told Nana Akufo-Addo.

Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris has said the United States is interested in ensuring security in Africa as well as the health and prosperity for the continent as a whole.

Ms Harris said this when she met with Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Day 2 of her state visit to the gold and oil producing West African country on Monday, 27 March 2023.

She said told the President in the presence of the media of hoping to continue a conversation they two engaged in two years ago when President Akufo-Addo visited the White House.

She said the conversation “will range from the work that we’ve done and will continue to do on the issue of security on this region and particularly of the African continent, and also, the work we will continue to do, that is about American investment in the wellbeing and health and prosperity of this region and understand the benefit not only to the people of Ghana but by extension the people on this continent and the American people.”

She thanked the Ghanaian leader for the friendship Ghana has offered the United States and extended President Joe Biden’s greetings to him.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo welcomed Kamala Harris to Ghana and expressed his delight to host her. He recalled the warm reception he received two years ago from her when he visited the white house and said her visit was an opportunity for Ghana to also reciprocate.

Nana Akufo-Addo wished Ms Harris a fruitful and memorable three-day stay in Ghana.