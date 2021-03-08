Madam Janet Adade, a farmer from Akpafu Odomi in the Oti region, has commended women in Ghana, Africa and the world for executing their roles and responsibilities even in the pandemic.

“In this pandemic, you have broken all barriers to do your work. You expose yourself to all the risk to do your work. You work so hard all through the year to keep your family happy without complaints. To all the women, I say you are bold, beautiful, compassionate and caring.”

Madam Adade in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD), disclosed that the world was incomplete without women due to their hard work, sacrifice and support to the generations of the world.

“The world would be boring and lifeless without you, but it is now a better place today because you choose to work hard in that office, in the farm, in the mines, in the market despite all the challenges that you encountered.”

Madam Adade noted that although the pandemic had a great toll on women, they remained resolute in their quest to make themselves and the world better.

She said most women had overcome harassments and threats they encountered and forged ahead to be successful.

“For those who are married, I celebrate you today because you have taken care of the home, making sure that food is always on the table, the house is well cleaned and the children do their homework. Aside from this, some of you are also schooling to ensure that you build your career.

“You sleep so late and wake up very early, work all the day without rest and support everybody in the home. What would we have done without you? For the single parent, thank you for being both the father and mother in the home and for the girl child, thank you for all your support at home.”

Madam Adade as part of the celebrations, will present liquid soap, hand sanitizers, face mask and shields, and soaps to 30 women to protect themselves against coronavirus disease.

She called on all women to get vaccinated since they needed to be strong to take care of their families adding that they should not fear the myths associated with the vaccines such as causing infertility.

March 8 of every year is observed as International Women’s Day to celebrate women for their immense contribution towards national development and raise awareness on the need for gender equality in all spheres of life.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Choose to Challenge”; A challenge world is an alert world and individually, we are all responsible for our own thoughts and actions.