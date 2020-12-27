Members of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) and all Christians faithful have been asked to express their gratitude to God for His sustenance in 2020.

The Christians were to trust God that the year 2021 would be a better year which would see the children of God triumph.

Evangelist Joseph Atatsi, who said this while giving a sermon titled “Thank the Lord” at Woe Amenuveve Chapel of the Church, admonished members not to allow life’s troubles and disappointments to let them lose sight of God’s goodness and mercies.

“2020 might not have been smooth sailing. You might have failed in your plans to put up a new building, buy a new car, among others because the year was tough for you. But I tell you that it is not and must not always be about money. The life you have is the most precious of all.

There may be those who had money and could afford anything they had wanted but they are not alive today. They couldn’t buy life. We have gone through a lot as individuals, families and even as a country but we’ve overcome them by pure grace and are still standing strong. That’s enough reason to thank God for.”

Even if you roll on the floor in thanksgiving to the Most-High, it cannot compare to the marvellous things He’s done for us. So, just go on and always be thankful to Him through your singing, your dancing and your giving and be assured that 2021 will be a better year in which you’ll be the head and not the tail,” the preacher said.