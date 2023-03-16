You have my support – Bono Region assures Mahama

Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, the Bono Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured the region would support former President John Dramani Mahama in his bid to become the Party’s flag bearer.

He said the assurance given to the former President was not coming from him but from the regional to the electoral areas’ executives because they had realised “he has what it takes to rescue the country from its current challenges”.

Mr Nyamekye-Marfo was addressing party members and followers of the Sunyani East and West constituencies at the end of Mr Mahama’s two-day campaign tour of the Bono region in Sunyani.

He touted Mr. Mahama as the only president in the fourth republic who had ensured the provision of unprecedented infrastructural development projects, saying it was unfortunate and unexpected he lost the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Nyamekye-Marfo commended all party members who supported in diverse ways to increase the Party’s parliamentary seats to six in the Election 2020, saying they were working extra hard to win more seats in the region.

Mr Kwame Boateng, the Sunyani West constituency Chairman said the attendance was an indication the Party would win the 2024 general election.

He therefore entreated the Party’s delegates to vote for Mr. Mahama in the Party’s upcoming presidential primaries because he had done it before and knew the terrain and assured the former president that the constituency would give him 100 per cent votes to lead the Party to the Election 2024.

Mr. Boateng, however appealed to the former President Mahama to extend socio-economic development to the constituency and also include people from the constituency in his appointments when he becomes the president of Ghana.